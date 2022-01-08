If you are one of those who opens infinite tabs in the browser, you have a productivity problem

Are you one of those who believe that productivity at work is directly related to the number of open windows you have on your computer screen? Do you think that going from one topic to another is more effective than closing topics, one at a time? This behavior, also known as the “open windows syndrome” has become more relevant as a result of the greater introduction of teleworking, the result, in many cases, of the situation of the pandemic.
Increased confidence in the team, increased commitment and self-responsibility, attraction of talent, by offering working conditions based on flexibility, cost reduction and reduction of the company’s environmental impact, improvement of the work environment and enhancement of collaborative leadership are some of the benefits of teleworking, according to Manel Fernández Jaria, a collaborating professor at the UOC’s Economics and Business Studies, who also points out some of its negative aspects: “Throughout this period, what we have done has It has been to move the office model to the private homes of the workers, in such a way that some negative aspects have increased, such as hyperconnection “.
The “open window syndrome”
This is where the so-called “open window syndrome” comes into play, which consists of the habit of keeping dozens of browsing windows open on the computer window. In this way, we jump from one task to another without finishing focusing on any one from start to finish.
Is this a habit that increases productivity or rather the opposite? Fernández Jaria is resounding: “Multitasking slows us down and has a negative influence on the quality of work and our productivity.” And he adds: “Our goals are far away when we act in multitasking, it increases fatigue and mental load (the set of mental, cognitive or intellectual requirements to which the worker is subjected throughout the day, that is, the level of mental activity or intellectual effort necessary to carry out the work) ”, he assures.
When it is the boss who tends to work in a multitasking format, the consequences can be disastrous for the team, since then he will constantly interrupt, make the task of his collaborators difficult and, finally, reduce their productivity.
From multitasking to monitasking
Despite its negative consequences, multitasking is an incredibly common habit. Why do we do it so much? The expert in healthy work and occupational psychosociology Manel Fernández Jaria points out two fundamental reasons that explain this behavior: “The first is because the prefrontal cortex of the brain, the area with which we plan, think and order, is programmed to show preference for novelties When we change tasks we receive a reward with dopamine, and by receiving that reward, we think that we are more productive the busier we are. ”However,” the problem is that being busy does not mean that you are more productive or it brings you closer to your goals. adds Fernández Jaria, paraphrasing Chris Bailey, Canadian writer and productivity consultant.
The other reason that the specialist points out is that, when we do several things at the same time, it seems to us that we enhance performance and “our ego feels important”. Now, “it is possible that the ego receives a boost of self-esteem, but that we really are less productive,” he warns.
Loss of concentration, tiredness or decreased performance are directly related to multitasking and working from home. The good news, experts say, is that it is in our hands to prevent the negative effects of telework from gaining ground to the positive ones. Fernández Jaria offers the following tips to help us get rid of open window syndrome:
- Plan the work you are going to do.
- Work in blocks. Allow time for each block, and do not mix actions. For example, if you are doing a task that requires a high level of attention, avoid all kinds of distractions for as long as it lasts, or for a set amount of time.
- Define your “rock” task each day. A “rock” task is one that cannot be moved from the agenda, an important activity that makes a difference in the results we want to achieve.
- Recognize your chronotype, the time of day when you have the most mental energy, and do the tasks with the most cognitive demands at that time.
- Remember that the first two hours of the day make the difference in terms of results.
- Build routines and create new habits for teleworking.
- Audit yourself frequently and examine how you manage time.
- Create a specific workspace in your home following ergonomic principles. Decorate it in a minimalist way to avoid distractions.
- Work from home, but don’t live at work – set a schedule and stick to it.
- Set deadlines for your tasks. We know that when we don’t define them the tasks expand in time to infinity and beyond.
- Develop your ultra-productivity. To be ultra-productive is to carry out important tasks. This connects with the Pareto principle, according to which, there are 20% of the tasks we do that represent 80% of the profit we obtain.
- Continue to cultivate networking with the people on your team.
- Ask for feedback about the quality of your work to know how the objectives are evolving.
- Learn to telecommute. It is important to train teams in productive teleworking.