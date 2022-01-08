Illegal cryptocurrency transactions broke records in 2021

Illegal cryptocurrency transactions hit a new record in 2021 and nearly doubled in one year. However, illegal operations are less and less significant in the set of operations with that digital currency, which is in full expansion.

The equivalent of some $ 14 billion passed through digital wallets linked to illegal activities in 2021. This, up from 7.8 billion in 2020, estimated analytics firm Chainalysis, in a report Thursday.

But these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Well, the use of cryptocurrencies has grown at a rate never seen before, with operations amounting to 15.8 trillion dollars in 2021, a vertiginous increase of 567% compared to the previous year, “the report highlights.

The firm specialized in the study of transactions on the blockchain estimates that illegal transactions represent only 0.15% of the total use of cryptocurrencies.

The scams amount to $ 7.8 billion, with the rise of “rug pulls” costing investors $ 2.8 billion. This blow is made by making the price of a cryptocurrency rise vertiginously, to sell it massively when it is at its peak, which causes its collapse. And then its authors vanish, pocketing the profits.

A particularly popular example is that of a cryptocurrency called “Squidcoin”, which increased tenfold in the wake of the Netflix series “Squid Game”, before its price collapsed a few days after its creation.

Cryptocurrencies, decentralized currencies, were making their way into the world of financial operations, with procedures that the US stock market authority has described on several occasions as worthy of the “Far West.”

“An encouraging development in the fight against cryptocurrency-related crime is the growing ability of law enforcement agencies to directly seize illegally obtained assets,” notes the firm Chainalysis.

