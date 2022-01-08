In 2022 a law prohibits surprise medical bills | Univision Salud News

More than half have ever received one, according to a study by the University of Chicago.
A bipartisan law that took effect this week promises to end – at least in theory – much of them. An achievement celebrated by consumer protection organizations and those who have already gone through the ordeal of having to pay for them.
“We are getting patients out of the middle of disputes between insurers and providers and ensuring that they do not receive unexpected bills that lead to bankruptcy,” stated the secretary of health and human services, Xavier Becerra, who classified the legislation as the ” most important consumer protection law since the Affordable Care Act ”.
Those with insurance will still be required to meet disbursements such as copays, out-of-pocket expenses or deductibles among others. Those who do not have a policy will continue to suffer even more from the consequences of living in a country with the highest medical costs in the world.
What is a ‘surprise medical bill’ and how the new law benefits you
Knowing the scope and limitations of the new No Surprises Act is essential for patients to be able to exercise their rights.
What exactly is considered a surprise medical bill? What to do if you get one in the mail anyway? Does the new law benefit you if you don’t have health insurance? We clarify these and other doubts.