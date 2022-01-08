INE approved adjustments in its budget to carry out the Revocation of the Mandate

PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL / CUARTOSCURO / ARCHIVE

The General Executive Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE) approved to reduce the Institutional Project Portfolio, that is, the budget intended for local and district councilors, the acquisition of documentation and materials, the issuance of the Nominal List of voters with a photograph, as well as the operation of control tables to verify the authenticity of the signature records through the mobile application ; for the realization of the Revocation of Mandate summoned by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Through a statement, the President of the Institute, Lorenzo Cordova He stressed that the organization of a Revocation of the Mandate “means doing what the INE knows how to do, but with unprecedented times.”

“Only this institution is given a period of just three months, and now it’s going to be even less due to the different resolutions and decisions which have been modulated to carry out an unprecedented exercise in the country ”, Cordova Vianello emphasized.

That is why he considered “natural” that decisions have to be made beyond the original planning, “as they say colloquially on many occasions to kill horse, and this is not a product of bad planningIt is the product of the design of a new figure that continues as if it were a choice but is different in many ways; to begin with, in the times in which it has to be organized ”, he highlighted.

In extraordinary session, the Executive Secretary, Edmundo Jacobo Molina mentioned that although there is still uncertainty on the completion of the Revocation of Mandate, because the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) needs to be pronounced on the bottom of the definition of the resources available to the INE, work is being done to comply with the strategy of the plan and calendar with the resources available to the Institute.

“In this context of uncertainty in which we are still working, activities that need to be carried out are unleashed and funded,” he said, giving as an example the installation of the 32 local councils on January 3 and of the 300 district councils to next January 10.

“As certainty about how we are going to operate becomes certain, surely some of these projects will need the injection of new resources or cancellation of some activities.; But for now, with the time horizon that we have, it is important that this collegiate body, which is the one empowered to do so, open the projects and fund at least with the resources that are expected to be used in the coming days. and so that we do not delay everything that we are obliged to do in relation to the exercise of Revocation of Mandate, “he said.

The Executive General Board approved modifications to specific projects such as the intense annual campaign to update the Electoral Register; the issuance of the Nominal List of Voters with Photograph for Revocation of Mandate; the hiring of the staff that will support the verification activities of the citizen support firms that support the exercise, presented in physical formats, so that the deadlines indicated in the law can be met, as well as the operation of the Control desks to verify the authenticity of the citizen signature records sent through the Mobile Application and provide audience guarantees to the promoters.

Likewise, the acquisition of electoral documentation and material with security elements for this exercise was approved; the installation and operation of the Local and District Councils of the Institute, in which the operating time and the amount of financial support to the local and district councils are reduced; the corresponding activities regarding the integration of Polling Station Boards, hiring and re-hiring of Electoral Supervisors and Trainers in the 32 entities of the Mexican Republic, in addition to the computer systems and services and the drills that will be carried out for their operation.

It should be remembered that the Chamber of Deputies approved a budget cut to the INE for 4 thousand 913 million pesos for fiscal year 2022, the biggest adjustment in its history.

