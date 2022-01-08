Install apps that Google does not allow in Android Auto

There is no doubt that Android Auto is one of the most used and widespread applications in the world. Rare is the new vehicle that does not have Android Auto in the new multimedia systems that are incorporated, and that allow us to have very important functions of our phone in the vehicle when we drive, mainly to be able to use Google Maps. But the truth is that beyond the basic functions, we can install third-party apps that Google does not allow in principle.

And it is normal, since Google, which is the owner of Android Auto, does not allow you to install certain types of applications. But don’t worry because there is a simple solution to this problem, since there is no doubt that, despite the restrictions, each user can install the apps that they please in Android Auto, since, apparently, Google is not going to put any solution nor will it open the ban on installing third-party applications.

Android Auto Apps Downloader





Android Auto | TEX

To achieve this, we must use an open source program called Android Auto Apps Downloader. It can be downloaded through the famous GitHub platform and will allow us to download any app and install it in our car with Android Auto. The application can even be used in Spanish, since until recently there was a language limitation and it was only available in English.

The only condition for it to work properly is to have Android 9.0 onwards on our mobile phone, so we shouldn’t have any problems. With this app or program, in addition to being able to install third-party apps on our Android Auto device, we can also create shortcuts to those applications in our vehicle.

To do this, we will have to download Android Auto Apps Downloader on our mobile phone, and it will also update automatically every time it detects a new version. And rest assured, because your device will not need to be root to install this app. At the moment it has a limited catalog of 10 applications, but little by little it is growing and adding more content.

Free or premium version?

It is principle, there are two versions. One free and one paid, you are the one who decides which of the two you need or want. In case of opting for the free version, there will be a download limit of one per month. In the case of payment, we can have access to unlimited apps per month, yes, with a fee of 3.50 euros per month. The good news is that little by little they are introducing new applications and improving the experience for premium users.

Be that as it may, it is an app that we highly recommend in case you want to download more apps and can opt for more functions in your car when you use Android Auto, because it is possible to use it for many things other than to play music or turn on the browser of Google Maps. To download the app you can access the following link and download it with all the security that a platform like GitHub offers you.