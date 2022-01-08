“Interborough Express” will connect 900 thousand users

Riders at the Roosevelt Avenue train station say it takes them more than an hour to travel to Brooklyn.

“50 minutes with the transfer (and) if I go through the city a little more”, says a citizen.

“I would tell you that it takes almost two hours in transportation,” adds another.

This situation could change if Governor Kathy Hochul launches her plan to create a transit lane connecting Queens riders with South Brooklyn.

The plan called “Interborough Express” would help passengers move to 17 train stations and will benefit some 900 thousand users.

Hochul has asked the MTA to begin an environmental review process that will determine the best transportation option. Elisa Van der Linde, Director of Environmental Studies at the MTA, says that this transportation plan will give users the opportunity to connect daily from their place of residence to their place of employment and will help “save between 20 to 30 minutes of transport. “

The project will use an existing rail spanning 14 miles from the Jackson Heights train station to the Bay Ridge station, which is currently used for freight trains. The MTA confirmed that it will have a service every 15 minutes and would help the 290,000 people who commute to Brooklyn to get to work. Neighborhoods that will have access include Sunset Park, Borough Park, Kensington, Midwood, Flatbush, Flatlands, New Lots, Brownsville, East New York, Bushwick, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Maspeth, and Elmhurst.

Wendy Lon says that if this line is to operate, she will not have to take so many unnecessary trains because “actually these days the trains are failing a lot and for me that would be a spectacular option,” she explains.

The MTA explains that in the coming months they will be studying the possibility of turning this plan into reality and will also visit nearby neighborhoods to hear the opinions of neighbors.