Isabel Díaz Ayuso meets with the mayor of New York to discuss the management of the covid in Madrid

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, met this Thursday with the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, a meeting in which they discussed the pandemic management in the Community of Madrid.

Sources of the regional Executive have indicated that Ayuso and Adams addressed in their meeting, held at the headquarters of the New York City Council, the initiatives of the Ifema hospitals and Nurse Isabel Isabel Zendal, the Vigía program to study wastewater or medicalized hotels during the worst months of the pandemic.

Likewise, they have dealt with how to balance the economy and health in the management of the pandemic and what it will be like to go back to school in Madrid.

Adams He has been mayor of New York since last November. He is a former police officer and former senator, he won the elections for the Democratic Party focusing his campaign for mayor in his fight against citizen insecurity and the economic recovery of the metropolis in the face of the pandemic and defining himself as an example of the “American dream”, since he is the second black mayor of New York City.