Israeli scientists create a form of electricity production from seaweed

An Israeli student wondered if algae are used to create carbon-negative green energy. With research and a post, the answer was yes.

The negative effects of using fossil fuels led experts to see simpler ways with the planet to provide energy to the world. One was to investigate living organisms as sources of electrical currents in microbial fuel cells..

Another alternative is called Bio-PhotoElectrochemical Cells. There the source of electrons is derived from photosynthetic bacteria, cyanobacteria or blue-green algae.. The problem is that the current that is produced is less than that of other sources of solar cell technologies.

Student Yaniv Shlosberg and his Technion team explored the use of Ulva, or sea lettuce. It grows a lot naturally as for research purposes on the Mediterranean shores of Israel.

“I had the idea one day when I went to the beach”Shlosberg explained. “At the time, I was studying BPEC cyanobacteria, when I noticed algae on a rock that looked like electrical wires. I said to myself: since they also photosynthesize, maybe we can use them to produce currents “.