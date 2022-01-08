Italy analyzes suspending Serie A or closing stadiums due to COVID

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario draghi, has opened some conversations with the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) for study measurements for contain the important increase in infections for coronavirus in the ‘calcium’ recorded in recent weeks, which can lead to closure of stadiums to the public or even at Series A suspension.

Italy has seen the number of infections rise vertically in recent weeks, with 220 thousand registered cases on Thursday and 108 thousand on Friday, and in the A series more than ninety positives in the last week.

Mario draghi contacted this Friday at FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, for express your concern for the situation and to consider measures to limit contagion, something that will be done in more detail next Wednesday at a summit between the Government and the football Federation.

Playing behind closed doors, the most likely option

The conversation took place in a serene way, with both parties willing to analyze solutions, the Italian media said this Saturday. Play behind closed doors again, after a 50 percent capacity was allowed on the last day, it is one of the more options probables, according to the sources mentioned.

The will of FIGC and the Serie A League is to continue competing for avoid accumulating delay in the development of the league championship, which reached the twentieth of the 38 scheduled days and which must end next May 22nd.

In this sense, the League of A series recently published a new sanitary protocol that allows clubs to dispute their commitments if they have a minimum of thirteen footballers at their disposal.

Italian media reaction

“Soccer does not close”, headlines this Saturday the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, although it recognizes on its cover that “there is a risk of playing behind closed doors.” Too Corriere dello Sport Y Tuttosport, the other great Italian sports newspapers, exclude the possibility That the Serie A is suspended.

The twentieth day, played on January 6, saw the postponement of four of the ten games due to the high number of infections registered in some clubs: Bologna vs Inter, Salernitana vs Venezia, Atalanta vs Torino Y Fiorentina vs Udinese.

The twenty-first day, scheduled for this Sunday, will also have a reduced program, since at least three games cannot be played due to the coronavirus. While the B series (Second Division) was suspended on December 23 until at least January 15 in an attempt to contain the cases of contagion.