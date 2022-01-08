Jacky Bracamontes shares a tender photo of his daughters enjoying the rosca de Reyes

On the occasion of celebration of the day of wise men, Jacky Bracamontes brought his whole family together to open gifts and enjoy a delicious thread together. The little celebration was so intimate that everyone even spent it in their pajamas.

Jacky Bracamontes has dedicated himself to sharing fragments of his personal life through his social networks. A few days ago he boasted of his relaxing December holidays in The Bahamas, where he had a “Spectacular accident” with one of his daughters and where she wore spectacular swimsuits.

Jacky Bracamontes and his daughters celebrate the Three Kings Day

Through his official Instagram account, Jacky Bracamontes shared a cute photo in which their daughters seem sitting at the table waiting to break the thread.

In the publication, the actress admitted that she did not appear in the photo because she was so comfortable that she did not feel presentable to appear like this before the public and wrote: “Rosca de Reyes in pajamas! (Obviously me too, that’s why I’m not in the photo) Happy Three Kings Day!”.

The post was quickly filled with the famous question about whose turn it was to make the tamales, just as Mexican tradition dictates.

And as expected, there was no shortage of compliments to the beauty of the little ones: “How beautiful! I congratulate you Jacky for teaching your girls the beautiful traditions”.