Jacqie Rivera, who is she: the story of Jenni Rivera’s second daughter and new CEO of her two companies | Mexico | MX | Celebs | FAME

Jacqie rivera is a member of one of the most famous and controversial families in Mexico. His mother was the singer and businesswoman Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash when she was moving, along with six people, from the Monterrey International Airport to Mexico City.

The tragic event took place on December 9, 2012, a date that her followers remember with great pain not only because the artist left a void in the Mexican regional music industry, but also because from that moment the union in the Rivera family collapsed.

After his death, the projects he left behind became more popular and were managed by his sister Rosie. However, almost a decade later, two of the largest companies of the one born in California they have been passed on to a second daughter, Jacqie rivera. This after the youngest of his children requested an audit from the companies for suspected mishandling.

WHO IS JACQIE RIVERA?

Jacqie was born from the marriage of Jenni Rivera and José Trinidad Marín, who had two other children: Chiquis and Michael. Her name gained relevance after the sexual abuse that her father committed against her, her sister and her aunt Rosie became known, who over the years made it known that they have forgiven him.

Because Chiquis was excluded from the will of the interpreter of “The forgetfulness’s not coming”, Jacqie became the first heir.

YOUR CONTROVERSIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH MIKE CAMPOS

Jenni’s second daughter, who is now 33 years old, married Mike fields in 2012, although in 2017 she announced her wishes to divorce. According to the young woman, her partner did not support her artistic dreams, which ended up weakening their relationship:

“Every time I tried to work on a song or when I wrote a poem, he wanted me to share it, but when I did, he didn’t get any kind of response.”

In a reality show The Rivera’s, Jacqie revealed that after her estrangement she became attracted to another man, who offered her understanding when she needed it most:

“I have a friend who helps me with my music and gives me ideas (…) and one day I kissed him”, she expressed regretful.

HOW MANY CHILDREN DO YOU HAVE?

Despite separating for a few years, in 2019 the couple announced that they had resumed the relationship. In the midst of the surprise, the artist revealed that she was expecting her fourth child. Along with Campos, Rivera had three children named Jenavieve, Jordan and Julian; however, he also has a girl named Jaylah, fruit of another relationship.

WHY HAVE YOU NOT EXERCISED A MUSICAL CAREER?

Jacqie has inherited her mother’s musical talents, as has her sister Chiquis, and at some point he launched himself as a singer, although he has preferred not to continue the legacy of the “Diva of the band” and keep a more ‘private’ profile. “I’ve always liked to sing, but I don’t want that life”, expressed in the magazine Billboard of 2018.

One of the things he dislikes about the industry is keeping an eye on the levels of sale or reproduction, which is why he prefers to avoid that kind of pressure. Instead, he has dedicated himself to making Christian music and thus sending a message that can be transformative.

WHAT HAPPENED TO TRINO MARÍN?

In 2007, a judge convicted Jose Trinidad Marin and was sentenced to 31 years in prison for having abused his two daughters and sister-in-law. The sentence responded to eight serious crimes, including Lewd acts with a minor, ongoing sexual abuse, and aggravated sexual assault on a minor, as stated by the vice district attorney Mark Burnley.

According to the journalist Javier Ceriani, Trino Marín could get out of jail much earlier than expected. Despite the seriousness of his charges and the fact that the crime he committed is one of the most punished in the United States, it is said that the ex-husband of Jenni Rivera his sentence would be reduced due to his good behavior.

“The father of @chiquisoficial, who abused her when she was a child, will be released from jail,” Ceriani wrote on social networks, and greg: “If he abused his daughters and his sister-in-law, who is going to be safe now that Chiquis Rivera’s father is free for good behavior?” expressed the journalist.

The truth is that on two occasions Marín has asked to reduce his sentence, in almost 15 years that leads behind bars.

HIS DAUGHTERS FORGIVE HIM

On more than one occasion, victims of Trino Marín they have revealed that they do not hold a grudge towards their abuser; However, a recent post by Jacqie Rivera has caused controversy on social media.

The singer’s eldest daughter shared a video that includes some photographs of her father, where she lets him know that she has forgiven him for the decisions he made:

“This message is for the first man who broke my heart. Father, I want you to know that despite your mistakes, your decisions and the fact that you left me they hurt me deeply, I love you and I forgive you ”.

The post was not to the liking of her fans, who remembered how much Jenny struggled to see Trino behind bars. Faced with these messages, Jacqie made it clear that only her mother and she knew what they felt about the situation of the accused of sexual abuse.

WHO IS JENNI RIVERA?

Jenni Rivera, whose real name is Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra, was born in Long Beach, California, on July 2, 1969. After achieving fame, it is estimated that she sold 25 million albums, becoming the most important singer of a Sinaloan band, coming to be considered by various media such as CNN, Billboard, Fox News and the New York Times as the most significant female figure and best-selling in the genre of regional Mexican music.

Rivera started making music in 1991 and in his songs he used to address social issues, infidelity and love relationships. When he released his 10th studio album, Jenni (2008), it became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard Top Latin chart in the United States. In 2010, she appeared and produced the reality series “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis y Raq-C.” He also appeared in and produced “I Love Jenni” as well as “Chiquis’ n Control” (2012). Not only that, but she made her debut as an actress in the movie “Filly Brown” and worked as a coach in the second season of “La Voz … México.”

In October 2012, People en español named her one of the 25 Most Powerful Women and in December of that year, she became the third singer to place three albums in the top three of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in the United States with her albums: “La misma gran Señora” (No. 1), “Joyas Lent: Pop ”(N ° 2) and“ Lent Jewels: Band ”(N ° 3).

The artist decided to invest her time and donate money in various causes, so much so that the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence named her its spokesperson in the United States. While the Los Angeles City Council officially declared August 6 as “Jenni Rivera Day” for her charity and community work. She passed away on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash.

The wreckage of a plane carrying Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera was found in northern Mexico and there were no survivors, authorities said. The Lear Jet flew from the south of Monterrey to Toluca (Photo: AFP)

THE TRAGIC DEATH OF JENNI RIVERA

The artist Jenni Rivera He died in a plane crash when he and six people were traveling from Monterrey International Airport to Mexico City.. That December 9, 2012, after finishing a concert at the Monterrey Arena in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, she left in a private plane to the capital of the Aztec country to appear in the program “La voz”, where she was a jury .

Apparently, everything was going well. She and her companions boarded the private ship at 3:00 a.m. Learjet 25 model with registration number N345MC, which would land at 4:30 a.m. at the Adolfo López Mateos International Airport in Toluca, but this never happened.

Turns out that few minutes after take off, the radars lost contact with the planeTherefore, at 06:00 a.m. a search and rescue protocol was started near the last place known to have flown over the aircraft, but the news was not encouraging, since that same afternoon, Civil Protection authorities reported that a plane had crashed in the Sierra Madre Oriental in the municipality of Iturbide in Nuevo León. It was the ship in which the singer was traveling, confirming her death by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation.

In addition to Jenni Rivera, all his companions died: Arturo Rivera Ruiz, his public relations officer, the pilots Miguel Pérez Soto and Alessandro Torres Álvarez, the lawyer Mario Macías Pacheco, the makeup artist Jacob Yebale and his hairdresser Jorge Armando Sánchez, known as ‘Gigi’ .

The causes of the accident could not be clarifiedAccording to the general director of Civil Aeronautics, Gilberto López Meyer, the investigation was closed in December 2014.