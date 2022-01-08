James Rodríguez, for an urgent victory in Al Rayyan vs Al-Wakra, fight against relegation, Qatar League | Colombians Abroad

Laurent Blanc, Al-Rayyan coach, has two problems: a serious commitment to the relegation zone in the Qatar League and the loss of some of its players (including the benchmark Brahimi), on behalf of the African Cup of Nations .

And for both of them he has a solution: James Rodríguez. The stellar reinforcement of the season will face Al-Wakra as driver of the team this Saturday (10:25 am Colombian time), a local commitment that must be won at all costs, to get out of the thorny issue that is position 8 of the table, with only 12 points, only 4 from the red zone.

On the 10th he was not called up by his national team for the friendly against Honduras, as planned, as his club is now the priority.

“We have to win because I think we can. We have lost many games, so the most important thing for us is to regain confidence and the collective level because we need it,” said the French coach, excited about the Colombian’s talent.

And it is that James has been gaining confidence in the exotic league in which he ended up after his experience in Everton in England, although he still needs to mesh better with his teammates so that they take advantage of his precise passes. In his last appearance, for example, he scored an assist but then couldn’t avoid defeat.

“I hope that against Al-Wakrah we will have a positive reaction from the whole team,” added Blanc. He himself is at serious risk of being fired if he does not get results soon. All of that will have to be carried by James to make a difference to a needy Al-Rayyan.