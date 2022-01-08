Jasper Cillessen is avoiding Real Madrid’s first goal at the Bernabéu

2022-01-08

41 ‘ PENALTY FOR MADRID: Gayá’s error at the start and that causes Casemiro’s theft, which results in Wass’s foul. 40 ‘ POST!!! Modric stops in front, makes two feints and takes off the Valencia defense to take a left shot that hits the metal. 38 ‘ Casemiro has to be careful, he commits a new foul and he knows he has yellow. 35 ‘ AYYYYY! Almost Benzema, the Frenchman faced the defense of Valencia, cut and removed the whiplash that passed near Cillessen’s frame. 32 ‘ The game continues at its own pace and Real Madrid had another opportunity, Lucas’s center on the right that Casemiro finished off with a header, his header goes high.

30 ‘ CILLESSEN AGAIN! The goalkeeper takes a shot at Asensio who had entered the right wing, near Real Madrid. 27 ‘ The Bernabéu claims Hernández Hernández, the referee marks a foul on Kroos, but does not show a yellow to Wass, the play deserved a card. 25 ‘ MILITAO !! The Brazilian takes the yellow for getting off Gayá abruptly, the defender did not even touch the ball and the referee did not hesitate to remove the card. 22 ‘ The game has its tonic, Valencia well behind playing against and Real Madrid with the ball looking for the first. 19 ‘ Oops! Vinicius gets into the area, receives a cross from Mendy, heads in, but his shot goes off the side of Cillessen’s frame.

18 ‘ Valencia wants to play fast and when he takes the ball they seek to attack on the wing. 16 ‘ Guedes shot tried to surprise Courtois, but the Belgian is well placed. 14 ‘ Whoops! Casemiro goes down to Wass and takes the first yellow card of the match. 13 ‘ Real Madrid close !! Vini starts the play from the left, cuts and passes for Benzema to the center, this opens for Modric on the right wing, who enables Lucas to send the pass to Vinicius again and the Valencia defense rejects. eleven’ Without danger, he takes the defense of Real Madrid well and sends the ball to a corner kick. 10 ‘ Now missing on the other side of the court, Casemiro gets off Piccini and the referee signals her. Good free kick for Valencia.

9 ‘ Madrid improves with the dominated ball, Valencia recoils after a good start at the Bernabéu. 6 ‘ CILLESSEN !!! Militao’s header after Kroos’s center that the Valencia goalkeeper rejects and saves his team from the first.

5′ Gayá gets off Lucas and gives Real Madrid a nice free kick. The centrals come to head. 3′ Valencia is better and surprises Madrid, Wass took a good shot, but his shot was deflected by Alaba, corner kick for the visit. one’ We are going to see how Vinicius returns after missing the first two games of the year due to Covid-19. START THE MATCH FROM THE BERNABÉU! CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS: Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius.

Valencia: Cillessen; Piccini, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayà; Musah, Wass, Guillamón, Helder Costa; Maxi and Guedes.