Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz Star in “The 355”

Even with a fairly generic plot, the film “The 355,” a production of Universal Pictures that hit theaters this week, achieves an agile and entertaining action proposal. The film is clearly a comment on what usually happens with female characters in this genre. There is usually only room for one and if it is not decorative in its relationship to the male lead, then it is definitely not allowed to have much dramatic depth.

The writers of this film, Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg, only manage to solve one of the problems of those conventions. The novelty of having Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger together on screen, playing spies from different agencies who have to join forces to save the world from a lethal device, does not mean that the actresses have to deal with archetypes that have been seen over and over again in this type of movie. The characters being personally affected by the mission alleviates this a bit and definitely justifies the talent involved. Yet the main reason for watching the film is how Kinberg’s direction, taking a considerable leap from his performance in “X-Men The Dark Phoenix,” makes the action sequences intense and visceral for the viewer.

The plot of the film begins with all the main characters trying to resolve the central conflict, the existence of an artifact that allows one person to control all the technology on the planet, individually. Mace (Chastain), a CIA agent who never misses an opportunity to emphasize that she likes working alone, suffers a personal tragedy on the first attempt to solve the mission. This creates an immediate antagonistic relationship with Marie, a German agent, who also has a natural tendency to not follow the rules. An unexpected turn forces these two rivals to work together and receive the support of Khadijah (Nyong’o), an MI-6 technology expert, and a Colombian psychologist (Cruz) who has the profile of the creator of the artifact that is creating all the chaos.

Despite a climactic moment that has definitely not been seen in other offerings of this genre, the development of the plot is consistently predictable. The identity of the true antagonist is known from his first appearance, although the script handles it as if it were a surprise twist of the third act. In the same way that there is no doubt that the main characters will triumph no matter how many blows or shootings they have to face. That this is not particularly problematic is due to how management highlights the scale and intensity of the action.

The film’s other key resource is the gathering of its leading actresses. To be clear, each of them deserve much better material than this, but the scenes that have them all in the same frame generate an undeniable chemistry that is difficult to resist.