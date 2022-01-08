Juan Rivera “ready to tear apart” and sends a message to Lupillo | Famous

Juan shared his wish that his children never go through a situation like the one he is going through: “I ask God that my children never do what you and I are doing. […] I am ashamed and I am agitated with myself because how am I going to tell my children not to do this, I want to set a better example and this is not it. I don’t know where so much anger and so much hatred comes from, you are my older brother, you are supposed to take care of me, the net. It is more than clear that our relationship and the family will never be the same. “