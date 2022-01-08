Juanes shared a video mentioning that he ‘hates social networks’ – People – Culture

The singer Juanes He has been talking about in recent days due to a video posted on Instagram in which he mentions that he does not like social networks and that he is already tired of them.

The paisa was in a restaurant with his wife, the actress Karen Cecilia Martinez, when he decided to record himself commenting on the reasons why he feels rejection by these digital platforms.

I hate what that means, what that implies. What to do

“The problem I have is that I hate social networks, I hate them”, He began by commenting on the interpreter of ‘The black shirt’, who also clarified that he does not hate people or his audience or followers, but that what really bothers him is the dynamics that these applications handle.

“I hate what that means, what that implies. What has to be done ”, said the artist.

As he explained, he no longer feels comfortable with the fact of thinking at all times about the things that he should publish or not to make his followers comfortable and be constantly interacting.

“Me saying: but what am I making up? No, I’m tired of that, I don’t want to invent anything else, it’s worth (…) the social network ”, he claimed.

This dynamic mentioned by the singer, about constantly inventing content, is often called ‘engagement‘, which means commitment in its translation into Spanish, and which refers to the emotional connection that content creators make with their audience so that they do not stop following them and so that the number of fans grows even more.

In the video, he also pointed out that contrary to what he thinks, his wife and children do “They love social networks.”



“Ceci loves them “Juanes said. To which his partner commented: “No, everyone loves them (…) He loves to ‘gossip’ to people.”

The paisa ended up confessing that from time to time he does use these platforms “to gossip, but not always”, pointing out that he does not agree with the addiction that some people have.

“All day there watching what everyone is doing, I don’t like it. I am very busy, I have many things to do“He said to end his recording.

In this regard, many Internet users showed their support for the artist’s opinion and confessed that they also think the same about these social media.

“It had to be said and it was said“,” You are right, social networks were made to socialize but most do not socialize “and”According to you and worst of all is that now talent is measured according to the number of followers that the person has”, were some of the reactions.

