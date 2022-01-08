Judge, Gary with an uncertain future, Gleyber and Gio practice, the latest from Carlos Correa

Among the players with an uncertain future beyond the 2022 MLB season, seven are the most in danger leaving the New York Yankees. Let’s take a look at that handful of items that could play their final season in the Bronx this year:

Zack britton

Chad green

Jameson taillon

Joey gallo

Luis Severino

Aroldis chapman

Gary Sanchez

There is another important player who could also move to free agency next winter, but who, due to his stellar status at the club, is expected to be renewed through a million-dollar contract extension. We speak of course of the “Judge”, Aaron Judge.

Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres take batting practice together

The Yankees’ team of South American infielders, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela, were seen training together by hitting the ball hard in a batter’s box. Both the Venezuelan second baseman and the Colombian third baseman have reactivated physical activity with a view to the 2022 Spring Training of the Bombers at their Florida complex.

It is worth mentioning that for this 2022 Torres will again cover the second base of the Yankees, after a failed experiment in the short stops that brought him serious defensive problems and therefore, the board of directors in conjunction with the coaching staff led by manager Aaron Boone, have decided to return him to middle school, whose position he held in his early career.

Will Cubs compete with Yankees for Carlos Correa?

The MLB work stoppage has prevented the signatures of the great free agents from being able to continue their course, with perhaps the most coveted that remains of them being the Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, where there are sources that confirm that he was about to sign with the Yankees of New York before the stoppage was consummated, while the Chicago Cubs appear to have a keen interest in him as well.

The truth is that everything seems to indicate that when the green light is given in the MLB work stoppage, the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs will “fight a duel” for the signing of the Puerto Rican, according to information from Aditya Deshingkar of Essentially Sports, both teams will not hesitate to pull out their wallets to try and sign him.