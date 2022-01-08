Julian Quiñones official signing for Atlas: definitive purchase announcement after loan from Tigres UANL | MX League

The transfer window in Mexican territory is moved, this time on behalf of the champion.

Colombian striker Julián Quiñones was bought by Atlas, Liga MX champion, who did not reveal this Friday the amount he paid Tigres UANL for his file.

“Atlas FC and Club Tigres have reached an agreement for Colombian striker Julián Quiñones to become a Rojinegro player permanently until 2026“explained the group based in Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, in western Mexico.

The 24-year-old attacker was loaned by Tigres to the Atlas for the past Apertura 2021, a tournament in which the Rojinegros broke a 70-year streak without being league champions. Quiñones was one of the keys to the Guadalajara team’s title alongside Argentine striker Julio Furch and his compatriot, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Julián Quiñones formed with Furch one of the most lethal pair of strikers in the Apertura as together they produced 20 of the 26 goals scored by the Foxes in the title tournament. And it is that the Nariño participated in 12 of the 20, with five targets and seven assists. In addition, he stood out in other statistics as he made 67 shots and achieved an efficiency percentage of 71 percent in successful passes on the rivals’ court.

For Quiñones, his time at Atlas meant asserting himself in Mexican football after failing to consolidate in Tigres, a team with which despite winning two League titles and a Concacaf Champions League, it made no difference. With the felines, the Colombian attacker played 72 games in which he scored just 12 goals and distributed eight assists, numbers that drew criticism from the fans.

In addition to Tigres and Atlas, the player who has passed through the Colombian youth teams has played in Mexico for Lobos BUAP, with whom he participated in 28 games in which he scored 16 goals, and in Venados FC Yucatán, a team from the second division in the one who played 20 duels and in which he contributed six goals.

Quiñones and the Atlas of Argentine coach Diego Cocca will begin the defense of their title on Saturday, January 15, when they host San Luis on the second day of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Atlas, who also announced that he acquired the Mexicans Luis Reyes and Brayan Garnica, He postponed his debut in the League for a week to recover his players who on December 12 finished competing in the Apertura.