Julio César Chávez Jr. accuses alleged infidelity of his still wife Frida

Julio César Chávez Jr. assured that he dialed his home at 5:30 in the morning and was answered by someone who did not know who he was

January 07, 2022 10:45 am

MEXICO CITY.- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has once again “uncovered” the bottle of controversy by boasting a alleged infidelity on the part of his still wife Frida.

Through their stories of Instagram, the still boxer manifested a situation that arose where he dialed his home and answered, at 5:30 in the morning, a person who did not know.

“I spoke to my house, another person answered me, and they never gave me their faces, ever. And I have the cameras and everything so that she is well, and she does not want to show them to me, and if she does not want to show them to me, she does not want to be in communication with me” , said the son of the legend.

SHE IS THE DISPLACED ONE, ASKS JULIO CÉSAR

In another of the stories, the Halfling world exam-champion claimed that it is Frida the one who is “misplaced”Well, there are attitudes, such as the fact of not being clear, that make him doubt his fidelity.

“Unfortunately the person who is misplaced is her, if you are married to someone, or together, or whatever, and you have your cameras and everything makes the family to be well and goes to your house and asks for the information of the things that he put, and he tells him that he is crazy, then there is a problem, “he said.

ENSURE THEY HAVE COVID-19

In the same stories, the boxer claimed that they have Covid-19, and that he has all the symptoms, however, he was seen living with other people at that very moment.