Julio César Chávez Jr. reveals that he has Covid and gets angry: “I have all the symptoms at the …” | News from Mexico

MEXICO-. One of the victims of Covid 19 in this wave of infections that has attacked Mexico at the beginning of the year is Julio César Chávez Jr., who made it known on social networks.

Through his Instagram stories, the Sinaloan boxer from 35 years He said angry that you tested positive for Covid 19 and that you have all symptoms, While coughed.

“He gave me Covid, I tested positive for Covid, son of his ching … mother. I was undefeated and I was worth mother. Yesterday I was negative, yesterday too. I have all the symptoms, all to see …, but it peels me,” he said angrily Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Julio César Chávez Jr. reveals that he is not allowed to talk to his children

At the same time, the ‘Son of the Legend’ revealed that Frida, his still wife, but with whom he has had enough problems lately, has not let him talk to his children.

“I have Covid, she has not spoken to me, my children do not answer me, she tells my daughter not to answer the tablet,” confessed Julio César Chávez Jr.

Julio César Chávez, his father, had Covid and did not present symptoms

Between the end of November and the beginning of December he tested positive for coronavirus Julio Cesar Chavez, but contrary to his son, the ‘Great Mexican Champion’ did not suffer any symptoms.

“Thanks to God, thanks to training, Thanks to me discipline I’m fine, and thanks to me vitamin CI really recommend them. It’s not from squirting them, but thanks to these vitamins I’m healthy “, declared Julio César Chávez on that occasion, while exercising.