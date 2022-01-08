Keechant Sewell, a woman to bring order in New York

Allow yourself to once again use the image of the glass ceiling breaking apart. While waiting for the United States to finally elect a president, Keechant Sewell’s challenge has much merit. He has been hammered and smashed an opaque glass dome.

Since last January 1, the day that African American Eric Adams took office as mayor of New York, Sewell, 49, has become the first woman, and also a black woman, to lead the largest police force in United States, the New York Police Department (NYPD). Gone are 176 years of history with men in command, of which only two were non-white.

“If you don’t believe me, let them come talk to me in a year,” Sewell challenged those who doubt his ability.

It is not a small task for an agent who comes from Nassau County, on Long Island, where she served 24 years. She started out as a patrol boat and rose to be the chief of detectives. In that position, he supervised 351 uniformed personnel. This represents 1% compared to the 35,000 who will be at your command in the Big Apple.

“I have my shoelaces tied and I’m ready for work,” she said in her presentation. To those who doubt her due to their inexperience with a company of such magnitude, she launched a challenge. “If the critics don’t believe me, let them come talk to me in a year,” he said.

Mayor Adams, who served as a police officer for two decades and became a captain in the NYPD, has assembled a cabinet with a strong feminine tone. He has elected half a dozen women to key positions in government. In campaign, he promised that he would appoint a woman to lead the police. The most curious thing, however, has been his particular form of selection. There was a long survey, in which they analyzed long-term candidates within the same department or at the headquarters of major cities such as Seattle or Philadelphia.

The auction consisted of a kind of casting. The applicants faced a false press conference in a painful but usual scenario. It was about observing how they reacted to the – alleged – media in a case in which a white policeman had just killed an unarmed black man. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

According to Adams, some went straight into the technical details about what had happened. One of the people analyzed began by acknowledging that a human life had been lost. That was Sewell.

“He expressed compassion and that made me shudder because he understood that he was facing the tragedy of the loss of a life,” stressed the budding mayor. “That is what we all have to understand,” he added. He already had his commissioner.

“This closes the circle,” Sewell stressed at the event his appointment was announced. It was held in Queens, the New York district where he was born, and specifically in the Queensbridge Houses neighborhood, where he grew up, living in public housing.

Single and childless, her grandfather was in the NYPD and her father was in the Marines. Sewell entered the Nassau Corps in 1997. There they saw her potential and was sent in 2008 to the FBI National Academy, a prestigious and competitive training program for law enforcement officials. He also attended counter-terrorism courses.

All this training will be useful in a police force that, since the attacks of September 11, 2001, has had intelligence equipment and sophisticated technology. His most urgent tasks, however, are more than walking around the house. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May 2020, at the knee of white police officer Derek Chauvin, unleashed a wave of anti-racist protests and protests against uniformed violence that also demanded to withdraw funds from the police. This caused morale to drop in the NYPD and led to numerous early retirements. If mistrust has been common, the gap between citizens, especially those from minorities, and agents, reached one of its worst levels. In turn, there was a spike in shootings and homicides.

Sewell accepted the challenge to reduce crime, regain confidence, and diversify the police force relative to the population. Those who know her emphasize her ability to listen and solve problems.

“To the girls who see me,” he remarked, “there is nothing you cannot do, and there is no one you could not become.”