Keylor impresses with PSG by showing his more French side in early 2022

Once again the Costa Rican stars in the social networks and audiovisual productions of the French painting

Keylor Navas He has never hidden that he is one of the players who likes to have a good time in his team’s practices and whenever the moment allows it, he takes the opportunity to have fun and create an atmosphere of positive camaraderie.

Keylor Navas in training with PSG. 2021. @PSG_Inside

This is something that has become clear throughout his career and that in PSG It has earned him a special place within the group, among the Latino fans and now also among the French, who are seeing a great evolution of the Tico in the local language.

In the audiovisual productions of the PSG, calls “No Comment”, Which are published every Friday, it is reflected Keylor’s great advance mastering the language and even the good way in which Navas lives with everyone has made him become a recurrent of the weekly series since he always appears either greeting at the beginning of the video or is portrayed when he plays a joke on a colleague.

2 Related

In this new edition, Navas appears at the beginning saying in “Friday is’No Comment‘”And later begin the images of the return to training by the members of the PSG after spending eight days off between Christmas and the end of the year.

Later he is caught doing warm-up exercises with players like Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler and Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa and Giorginio Wijnaldum and even the Tico fails the last pass of the popular ‘rondo’.

After that, he was caught talking to the cameras and attracted a lot of attention with the ease with which he developed each time, this time he spoke a totally fluent French that shows the progress that the Costa Rican has had, who arrived two years ago with a null knowledge of the language and today he handles it much better.





Keylor Navas He has never put aside the initiative to learn French, this despite the fact that at this time Spanish-speakers predominate in the team and even in the coaching staff, however, there are many French players in the team to whom the Costa Rican He can refer better having this language and it even works for him for his life outside of football in this country.