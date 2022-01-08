KFC launches new meatless, plant-based nuggets

Starting Monday, January 10, fast food chain KFC will launch its new nuggets made from plants, instead of meat. But, for now, the product will not be available in the franchise restaurants in Puerto Rico.

These new nuggets They were created thanks to an alliance between Yum Brands, owner of the restaurant chain, and the company Beyond Meat. The latter produces products that appear to be meat, but are made with plants and other ingredients that give them the texture, flavor and appearance similar to the original meat.

“At KFC we are at the forefront in understanding the consumer’s need … and plant-based is a lifestyle in Puerto Rico,” said Ana Agrelot, vice president of Encanto Restaurants, a company that has the brand rights for Puerto Rich.

Therefore, the executive does not rule out that in the future chicken made from plants may be available in the island’s KFCs, since she acknowledged that there is demand in the market for this type of product, as evidenced by the market studies that she has carried out. the company.

In the case of nuggets, Although they are made with a mixture of plants, they are breaded with the secret formula of 11 herbs that distinguish the KFC colonel’s recipe, which makes them more like a traditional meat product.

Yum Brands will launch these new nuggets in the United States for a trial period, which will last for the next four weeks, according to Agrelot.

Beyond Meat is the same company that launched meatless burgers some time ago and caused a sensation among consumers.