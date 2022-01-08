Liga de Quito stays with the signing of Joao Ortiz | National Championship | sports

The midfielder was also in the plans of Barcelona SC, a club that gave up signing him, which paved the way for his signing with the Albos for five years.

In the fore for the last days for the Barcelona SC’s interest in signing him, the midfielder Joao Ortiz finally relapsed into Liga de Quito, club that made its arrival official this Friday, after a agreement with Delfín SC.

Ortiz, one of the most outstanding of the cetacean table in 2021, he would have expressed the intention of signing for Barcelona; However, the negotiations of the manabitas with the bullfighting leadership did not prosper and Barcelona withdrew from its hiring, as announced by the bullfighter president, Carlos Alfaro Moreno.

With Liga de Quito as another transfer alternative, it was the white club the one that will finally have Ortiz in their ranks by 2022.

The The first to announce the transaction was the Manabi club, owner of its rights, On his Twitter account, where a message was published accompanied by a photograph in which the player appears with the directors Esteban Paz and José Delgado, from Liga and Delfín, respectively.

The university students announced “An agreement with Delfín SC, for the transfer of federative rights”, and signed a contract for five seasons with the 25-year-old midfielder.

On behalf of the manabitas, thanks were presented to the player for the two seasons in his squad.

“He (Ortiz) he had asked to seek other airs because his cycle had ended in Delfin, where he fulfilled our club at a high level. We will have always thank him for his contribution Delfín SC in all the objectives we achieve ”, the cetaceans posted.

Ortiz is the seventh signing announced by the university leadership for the following season, in which it will have the Argentines Zaid Romero and Tomás Molina, the Uruguayan Gonzalo Falcón, as well as the nationals Andrés López, Michael Hoyos and Brian Heras. (D)