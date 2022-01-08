list of stores that will close in 2022 – Telemundo New York (47)

The Bed Bath & Beyond chain of stores announced the closure of more locations across the country by 2022.
It is a total of 37 stores in 19 states that would close their doors by the end of February, according to CNBC.
In a Bed Bath & Beyond post, the company disclosed that stores are offering clearance prices because all inventory must be sold.
From the list, there are five stores located in California, seven in New York, two in Texas, two in Arizona, and one in Florida.
See the full list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be closing soon:
Alabama
- Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Arizona
- Big House: 1004 North Promenade Parkway
- Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.
California
- Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
- Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern
- Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive
- Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo
- Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road
Florida
- Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.
Georgia
- Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West
- Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road
Idaho
- Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive
Michigan
- Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing
Minnesota
- Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
- Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place
Missouri
- St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway
Mississippi
- Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road
New Jersey
- Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road
New York
- Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.
- Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.
- Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road
- Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road
- Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
- Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place
- Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
Ohio
- Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road
- York: 2845 Concord Road
Texas
- Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.
- San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive
Virginia
- Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road
Washington
- East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway
- Longview: 200 Triangle Center
- Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.
- Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.
Wisconsin
- Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive
West Virginia
- Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive