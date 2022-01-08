LOOK HERE America vs. Puebla LIVE via TV Azteca how to SEE the match for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX for FREE | Live football | Matches today | Puebla vs. America | Goal of America today Mexico MX | SPORT-TOTAL

Start the Liga MX (Clausura 2022) with a great duel between America vs. Puebla for matchday 1 from Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 9:00 p.m. in Mexico. The ‘Eagles’ who are still under the command of Santiago Solari will seek the first three points away from home against those led by Nicolás Larcamón, who left a good impression in the last edition of the Mexican championship.

LOOK | TUDN Live, America vs. Puebla TODAY live on Liga MX

NEXT | Match America – Puebla live online for free: line-up and minute by minute of the match

America vs. Puebla live | 1-0

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Emanuel Aguilera’s goal for America 1-0 vs. Cougars. (Video: TUDN)

On the other hand, the locals will present themselves to the game with their new hire: Kevin Ramírez, Uruguayan striker, became the new jewel of the institution of La Franja. Ramírez made his professional debut with Montevideo Wanderers and later wore the shirts of the Uruguayan Miramar and Nacional, América de Cali, Colombia, Tigre from Argentina, and Querétaro from Mexico.

Without economic power or expensive signings, the club in the center of the country consolidated as an orderly team, which did not clash with the favorites and is now one to take into account, if it maintains the harmony that the coach caused in the group.

What time does America play vs. Puebla

In Mexico, the match will be played at 9:00 p.m. (local time); meanwhile, in Peru you can follow it from 10:00 pm.

Where to see, America-Puebla by Liga MX

These are the official channels that will broadcast live and direct the match between the America vs. Puebla for day 1 of the Closing of the MX League : Fubo TV, TUDN USA . Aztec 7 and ESPN Mexico.

America vs. Puebla tickets 2022

Below we show you the official ticket prices to be able to attend the mythical Cuauhtémoc Stadium and thus, be able to cheer on your favorite team.

→ South Ramp: 250 pesos

→ North Ramp: 280 pesos

→ East Ramp: 300 pesos

→ West Ramp: 320 pesos

→ South Headwaters: 350 pesos

→ North Head: 400 pesos

→ Platea Oriente: 500 pesos

→ Platea Poniente: 700 pesos

According to the criteria of Know more

MORE IN DT …