Louse, is it you? Solari ‘warmed up’ with the referee and was sent off

The Actions at Cuauhtémoc Stadium is it so ‘warm‘well in less than 5 minutes, Club América already saw two red cards; the first was DT Santiago Solari, and following his ‘good example’ followed him Roger Martinez.

America started out winning this game with an early goal from Salvador Reyes, who scored in just 9 seconds; After this action they were more conservative, tempers flared and now the Eagles have gotten into serious trouble.

Santiago Solari went crazy against the referee

America was holding up well the attacks of the Puebla, until now there was no clear danger action against him but everything would change for him minute 31, where Roger Martínez committed a foul Y Solari could not stand Oscar Mejía García.

Martinez he put one kick still Puebla and Mejía player did not hesitate not a second to show you the yellow; before I showed it to him, Santiago Solari entered the field and he said everything to the whistler, so he got the red card.

People say that Solari bring pique with Oscar Mejia since in previous duels where they have been whistled, ‘he does it badly and hurts them’, so that’s why it was his reaction.

Roger Martínez decided to accompany Solari

Minutes later, to 36, things were going to get worse for him America, well Segovia I was going to beat the race Roger Martinez but the attacker He decided to put the iron in and lower it.

Oscar Mejia he did not hesitate either and showed him the second yellow card to the South American, so now the Eagles shall face this match with 10 men and without his DT on the bench. Bad and bad.

