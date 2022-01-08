Lucero, is she already a mother-in-law? Breaks the silence about the love life of Lucerito Mijares

Lucerito mijares He became a topic of conversation in this first week of the year, but this time it was not to show his talent, but because he was related to a young man with whom he has been seen on social networks. Faced with the rumors, it was her mother Lucero, who broke the silence and spoke about the singer’s love life.

The daughter of the ‘Bride of America’ Y Manuel Mijares has stolen the attention of the public, because despite not having made his official debut, his participation in concerts of their parents, like the one they gave in Acapulco Guerrero, have located her as a young promise in music and have compared her with other talents such as Angela Aguilar.

Due to her growing popularity, the 16-year-old artist has not been able to escape the rumors, since this year she began to circulate on social networks, as well as in different media a photo in which she meets a young man identified as Emiliano Gatica. LLucerito’s fans began to speculate that it could be her boyfriend, since it is not the first time she has been seen with him.

Lucerito Mijares unleashed romance rumors with Emiliano Gatica Photo: Instagram

Lucero speaks for the first time about her daughter’s alleged boyfriend

The interpreter of ‘Tell me‘he had a meeting with the press in which he spoke for the first time about the supposed romance between his daughter and the young Gatica. The 52-year-old actress also denied that Lucerito mijares have a relationship with that boy with whom you allowed yourself to be photographed.

Lucero Hogaza León clarified that Emiliano is only a friend of her little girl, but indicated that she is aware that at some point she will become a mother-in-law. “(Lucerito) does not have a boyfriend, he is his friend … but I think that now, you can be in-laws in life.”

Before leaving the place, the singer of hits such as ‘El privilegio de amar’ assured that neither she nor Mijares are jealous parents, so she would not suffer when seeing any of her children with their boyfriends.

KEEP READING:

Lucerito Mijares and Lucero share a strange suffering; this is how they were exhibited on TV: VIDEO

Lucerito Mijares wants his parents together; this was his incredible proposal