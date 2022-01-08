Luis Malagón receives expulsion for insults and delays restart at FC Juárez vs Necaxa

The Rayos goalkeeper committed a penalty and received a red card for insulting the referee of the match against FC Juárez

The archer of the Necaxa, Luis Malagon became the star of the night in the match against FC Juárez, after committing a penalty, being sent off and extending the restart of the game for nine minutes.

In the 49th minute, in an advance against the frame of the Necaxa, forward Diego Rolán was knocked down inside the area by the goalkeeper Luis MalagonTherefore, the referee, Luis Enrique Santander, sanctioned the maximum penalty for the local team.

Luis Malagón received the red card for insulting the referee and after committing a penalty in favor of FC Juárez. Imago7

After sanctioning the maximum penalty for Bravos, the goalkeeper of the Necaxa Together with his teammates he began to claim that the decision to mark the penalty was wrong, assuring that it was a clash between both players.

For his part, the ESPN analyst, Felipe Ramos Rizo, through his Twitter account confirmed that the marking of the penalty was correct, which could also be sanctioned with a red card

“Penalty well sanctioned in favor of Juárez min 49, expulsion of the goalkeeper from Necaxa,” he said.

When sanctioning the penalty and before the multiple claims by the goalkeeper of the Necaxa, it was Luis Enrique Santander who expelled Luis Malagon, after he made it known through signs that the red card was derived from something the goalkeeper told him.

After showing the red card, the soccer players of Necaxa They went against the arbitrator with multiple claims, being up to the same Luis Malagon who continued with some screams and at times was detained by his teammates due to his annoyance at the expulsion.

So between the claims and the complaints of the goalkeeper of the Necaxa, about nine minutes elapsed, a situation that Felipe Ramos Rizo himself pointed out as something inconceivable: “The loss of time to restart with a penalty is incredible, 9 minutes were lost to execute the penalty,” he concluded.