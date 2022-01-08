Lupillo Rivera attacked Juan: “He has no mother *”

Lupillo confirmed that he supports his nephews and condemns Juan’s behavior (Photos: Instagram @ lupilloriveraofficial / juanriveramusic)

The Rivera family continues to talk about since Chiquis uncovered the assumption theft of USD 80 thousand that existed in one of the companies of Jenni Rivera by someone close to Rosie. Is now Lupillo who lashed out at his brothers, mainly from Juan for having asked USD 300 thousand to his nephews for their work within the companies of the Band Diva.

Since Janney Chiquis Rivera stated that someone allegedly stole money from Jenni Rivera Fashion, the relatives involved in her accusations have defended themselves with different arguments, there are also those who have supported her, such is the case of The Bull of the Corrido.

In interview for The fat and the skinny, the singer confirmed his support for his nephews, Jenni’s children, and left in against Juan, with whom He has starred in a confrontation of dimes and diretes since May 2021.

The singer said he disapproves of his brother’s actions by ask his nephews for money how did you uncover it Chiquis, since he received a monthly salary for what he has done within the companies of the Band Diva. He asserted that Juan, as an employee of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, I shouldn’t be asking for more money what was stipulated would be his salary.

Juan Rivera has already defended himself against his niece’s accusations and assured that he will expose papers that show his work (Photo: Instagram / @ juanriveramusic)

“Now that they want to ask their nephews for money to be there, that he has no mother *, the truth. I mean, of course, it doesn’t. When you are an employee of any company, you are simply an employee. If Juan had good ideas, then you have to applaud his ideas, but that’s how it is, “he exploded.

He also hinted that he if you think the robbery was committed mentioned by Janney because of the attitude taken by Rosie and Juan when it became publicly known that an audit was taking place at Jenni’s companies because the requested reports were not delivered.

“When you do a job and you have nothing to hide, you show all the papers immediately, you don’t have to wait around ‘let’s do this’, ‘let’s talk about that’. Nerd. But if I get angry it means that there is a problem, and that should not exist. Long friendships clear accounts, that easy”

Rosie avoided responding to Chiquis’s accusations and only assured that it was all a plan of Satan (Photo: Instagram / @rosierivera)

However, he assures that this theft would not have been the only one. Lupillo argued that if someone with access to all the money could have successfully stolen a minimal amount, there could also have been thefts of larger amounts, as he said: “As I told Chiquis directly: ‘Of the 80 thousand that you know. If you have 10 million dollars, you’re not going to steal just 80; if you are going to steal, you are going to steal well‘”.

The Bull of the Corrido inclusive he went against his mom and those people who have spoken ill of the children of the Great lady, because he thinks that in his family ambition has won.

“I say that there is a lot of ambition now it is around Jenni Rivera’s tree, because it is a tree that continues to bear fruit, “he mentioned. He added that “my boss (Rosa Saavedra) he will defend his children, that’s where I say we can be wrong. The correct actions should tell you ‘if you did this, if you did that, then then we have to sit down’, because there are no sides here, here the faces are always in front ”, he finished his statements.

