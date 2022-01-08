Man dies trying to save victim of assault on NYC subway platform – Telemundo New York (47)

A violent beating on New Year’s Day on a New York City train platform resulted in the death of a Good Samaritan who tried to help a man who ended up on the train tracks.

According to the police, a group of alleged assailants attacked a 38-year-old victim on the B / D platform at the station. Fordham Road on January 1 around 2:30 am

The group of nearly half a dozen allegedly threatened the man with a knife before attacking him. The man ended up on the tracks, but police still cannot say whether he fell or was pushed.

That’s when a 36-year-old man jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to save the other guy, but was run over and killed by the oncoming train, authorities say. Police have not determined whether the two men knew each other.

The 38-year-old, who was the target of the gang’s assault, was not hit by the train, but suffered a broken arm and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police released photos of the wanted suspects on Saturday, a week after the violent attack that led to their tragic death.

New York City Police believe the initial victim was attacked for making excessive noise with some type of horn.