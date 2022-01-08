Marcelo Flores makes his debut with Arsenal U23

Editorial Mediotiempo

Great news! Marcelo Flores is getting closer to debuting in the Premier league, because the Mexican added his first minutes with the Arsenal U23, a team in which he had only seen action in the U-18 category.

The one born in Canadian territory was summoned for the first time by the strategist Kevin Betsy for the duel that ended with a 1-1 draw against him Brighton, in which the youthful Aztec entered exchange at minute 74.

The performance of the 18-year-old footballer was recognized by the Twitter account of the Arsenal Academy, as this published two photos of the player. “Catch him if you can, it’s Marcelo Flores”, was the text that accompanied the snapshots.

For flowers, which was already summoned by Gerardo Martino with the Mexican teamIt was a good day, because in addition to making his debut with the Gunners Under-23 team, he also saw activity with the London Under-18 squad.

Opportunity with the Arsenal first team

It should be remembered that Marcelo Flores placeholder image has already had the opportunity to train with him Arsenal 1st team, so at some point it could be considered by the Spanish Mikel Arteta to debut in the first division of English football.