Marcelo Leaño explains why Chivas does not have more reinforcements

The strategist of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leaño stated that the arrival of Roberto Alvarado should be sufficient to meet expectations in this Clausura 2022 Tournament where he assured that he will seek that his team maintains the good functioning and above all that the triumphs arrive from Sunday before Mazatlán for Matchday 1.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

This Friday, at a press conference the helmsman of the Rebaño Sagrado praised the arrival of the “Piojo” Alvarado and clarified that the intention of the leadership is not to add elements only because of the need to have more reinforcements, since there are various aspects that must be analyzed both personal and sporting.

“The fans have every right to be upset, we are not going to shield ourselves, We have not given them the results they deserve. I understand perfectly what they say. One of the objectives of the directive is that if people are going to come the club is of proven quality and features that can help the club. Alvarado he is a player who can help the team, selected. But neither bringing players to bring is not a guarantee of anything. In the last 10 years everyone see the players who have come and we only have one championship ”.

“I am in optimal conditions as well as the squad. And we say to the fans that they are over, we are going to convince the skeptics, We are going to show that the Chiva nation is a family, with the family you get angry, you scream, you argue, but when it is time to go out to earn a living, you know that you have your family, we will never stop believing in what we have and we will not stop going out to fight every minute, nor will we stop believing in what we have built ”, Leaño added.

Leaño does not rule out more reinforcements for Clausura 2022

The coach of Guadalajara also did not want to close the door to the arrival of more elements, Well, consider that everything can pass because they have until February 1 chen the repo market closes: “As long as the closing of records is open, anything can happen, I cannot say that it is closed or open, if someone comes, they will come. We are not searching and the market is open, anything can move ”.