Marlene Favela published photos of Dia de Reyes 2022 with her daughter Bella Seely: they split the thread and threw a balloon | Famous

Kings Day 2022 is the third Kings Day celebrated Marlene favela with his daughter Bella Seely. On this occasion, thanks to the fact that her little girl is already older, the actress was able to enjoy with her a very special tradition of this day: breaking the rosca de Reyes.
Marlene Favela shared how she spent the 2022 Kings Day with her daughter Bella
On January 5, 2022, Marlene Favela proudly shared the first photo of her little girl with a rosca de reyes.
Bella showed a big smile at the camera while the actress broke an original thread with a knife, which moved away from the traditional one that has crystallized fruit, since it had instead chocolate segments from Bunny Turin.
Marlene published this photo both on her daughter’s Instagram account, as well as on her own profile, where she took the opportunity to reflect a little on the importance of these types of traditions and how special it is to share them with the family.
“Traditions are what give us identity, dreams are what makes us strong and family is the backbone of our life!” wrote at the beginning of his message.
In this post, the actress also added another very special activity that she shared with her daughter: throwing her little letter to the Three Kings in a balloon.
In the video, Favela is heard quite excited about this act. “We did it!” he comments to his daughter, as the biodegradable orange balloon flies through the air. (Swipe right to see the video)
Later, Marlene shared one more capture with her little girl, with which she wished that Three Kings Day would be a date of great “joy for all the children of the world.”
In these photos, Bella wore an adorable red plaid outfit and white leggings that caused many of the actress’s followers to agree that she looks like a “beautiful doll”.
At the moment, Marlene has not shared what gifts the Kings brought to Bella, but most likely her baby enjoyed them a lot, just as she did last year.
The celebrations of Marlene Favela and her daughter Bella Seely
The 2022 Kings Day celebration joins a long list of celebrations that Marlene Favela has shared with Bella, with which she creates beautiful mother and daughter memories.
For example, in Christmas 2021, Favela and her little girl experienced very beautiful Christmas moments that were captured in the actress’s profile, such as when they put their Christmas tree.
Also, on Children’s Day in 2021, the actress tried her little girl to live an incredible experience in disguise.
In addition, on her daughter’s birthdays, Marlene has tried to make her experience dream parties, like the one in 2021, where the characters of Marla and the Bear were the protagonists of her two years.