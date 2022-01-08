Mayeli Alonso gets into the controversy and shows her support for Jenni Rivera’s children

The controversy it sparked Chiquis Rivera placeholder image by doing a live broadcast where he uncovered a robbery of ‘Jenni Rivera Fashion’, his mother’s company, which was run by his aunt Rosie Rivera, as well as more information about a signing of a confidentiality document that Rosie would have asked them to his brothers in exchange for leaving the direction of the singer’s companies; It is not over.

And is that Lupillo rivera He unleashed more comments about it when in a message he said that his sister’s children have the right to live on the singer’s name for the rest of their lives, making it clear that he does not support his brothers, Rosie and Juan, who worked in the company behind the Jenni’s passing.

Now she is Lupillo’s ex-wife, Mayeli alonso who gets into the controversy and also has an opinion on the subject.

Through her Instagram stories, Mayeli said that she supports Chiquis and her siblings and indicated that he has a strong motive for doing so.

“I support Jenni’s children one hundred percent, I support them for her, for her simply because I know how much she loved them. Like all moms, we want the best for our children…. Because I put myself in their place, because If at any time I am missing, I want my children to have everything I did for them, that they have it “, he indicated.

Mayeli Alonso supports the children of Jenni Rivera:

Finally, Mayeli extended her support to Chiquis’s brothers in case they need her one day, “if at some point they lose their inheritance, they spend it, they waste it, they don’t give it to them … whatever happens, in my house they always have a space, there will always be a plate of food, there will always be even work I’m there 100%“, he sentenced.

Remember that Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli did not end their marriage in the best way and now he has a new relationship.