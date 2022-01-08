Meet the radiant look that Altair Jarabo will wear for his next telenovela

At the end of 2021 Altair Jarabo communicated to all his fans and the press his return to soap operas. The actress returns with a blockbuster as Televisa has used to. The new strip will be called “Corazón Guerrero” and will be produced by Salvador Mejías.

Jarabo begins this month with the recordings of “Corazón Guerrero” that will feature a luxury cast including Alejandra Espinoza, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Gaby Spanic, Rodrigo Guirao, Sabine Moussier and Diego Olivera. It is definitely a great luxury that is being given Televisa for this 2022.

