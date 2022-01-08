Meet the radiant look that Altair Jarabo will wear for his next telenovela

At the end of 2021 Altair Jarabo communicated to all his fans and the press his return to soap operas. The actress returns with a blockbuster as Televisa has used to. The new strip will be called “Corazón Guerrero” and will be produced by Salvador Mejías.

Jarabo begins this month with the recordings of “Corazón Guerrero” that will feature a luxury cast including Alejandra Espinoza, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Gaby Spanic, Rodrigo Guirao, Sabine Moussier and Diego Olivera. It is definitely a great luxury that is being given Televisa for this 2022.

The Mexican actress made an exclusive note for People en Español where she referred to the excitement for this return “I cannot advance much, other than the fact that I am happy to return to my work, my arena and my activity. Some thought I was contemplating retiring but nothing like that. “

And to demonstrate that great joy, Altair Jarabo showed the world a great makeover. Undoubtedly, this new image will be the one that he will use in the production of Salvador Mejia that’s why fans are very eager to see what that character will be? The actress looks spectacular for her new television adventure in which she has opted for wavy hair, with more sparkles and a notable change also in its tonality.

“Today is makeover day. For fun? Nooooo. For work? Yesiiiii. It’s officially my first day as part of the production of Salvador Mejia, so today is an important makeover day. They always make me nervous, but I think it’s going to be very nice, “said the actress of soap operas such as Abyss of passion and, more recently, Overcome heartbreak.