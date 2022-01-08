Miguel Ponce goes to the jugular Uriel Antuna after his unfortunate statements about Chivas

The criticism of Cruz Azul’s new signing on the Herd did not go down well for the 2012 London gold medalist and he responded harshly and directly.

The arrival of Uriel Antuna to Mexican soccer It has brought more unfortunate moments than joys, and it is that its constant indiscipline and rudeness do not please many, including some of his teammates, as was Miguel Ponce at the time, who decided to raise his voice before the statements of the former Chivas player about the treatment they gave him in the Sacred Herd.

And it is that Antuna declared on his departure from the rojiblanco team that he did not feel supported by the team in general, something with which Ponce totally disagrees, as he points out that nobody has to be aware of a professional footballer, because they already have the maturity to know what they are looking for.

“In this institution there are no more players who have no commitment. Nor do I have to be behind him (Antuna) telling him what to do”, said the left back in an interview for Fox Sports, highlighting that These types of attitudes have no foundation, because at Chivas they are a united team.

For Ponce it was hard to know the statements of his now former partner, as he assures that in Verde Valle support is what prevails: “As far as I know and that I have seen, all the companions were always there to support him, for whatever he needed, but hey, we don’t know if he was really referring to the companions or to whom he wanted to say it.”