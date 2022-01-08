MLS 2022: Dwyane Wade, part of the investment group that bought Real Salt Lake after Dell Loy Hansen’s racist comments scandal

LThe MLS Board of Owners approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group, which has among its shareholders the former NBA player, Dwyane Wade.

Blitzer has a stake in the 76ers of the NBA, New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the Crystal palace of the Premier League, while Ryan Smith’s Smith Entertainment Group, and in which Wade participates, owns the Jazz of the NBA.

“Excited to join the soccer world and become a part of Real Salt Lake with my Smith Entertainment Group partners @RyanQualtrics and @RyanJSweeney. Come on!, posted DWade on his social media, along with an image of Utah team jerseys with his name on it.

Excited to join the soccer world and be part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/HEsPrU5igO ? DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2022

The sale includes the Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the Real Monarchs of the MLS Next Pro and the training center, the Zions Bank Training Center.

The Real Salt Lake was put up for sale in 2021, months after the previous owner, Dell Loy Hansen, was pointed out in a report that would have used Racist comments.

The new owners will be the third, after Hansen (since 2013) and the original owner, Dave Checketts, from 2004 to 2013.