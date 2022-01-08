MLS 2022: OFFICIAL: Lorenzo Insigne is a new Toronto FC player

LAfter many rumors, the news was confirmed this Saturday morning and Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne is a new Toronto FC player of Major League Soccer.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club. Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was European champion with Italy and has performed on the most important stages during his club career with Napoli. Lorenzo has a talent for changing the game. JPlay the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters will love seeing you as a member of our team. “ said Toronto FC president Bill Manning.

In addition, the Canadian club’s coach, Bob Bradley, was excited about the possibility of directing the Italian: “We are all looking forward to Lorenzo joining us this summer. His ability to create occasions for himself and his companions is special. Having watched him for many years, I also know that he is also a player who works for the team. Lorenzo is the type of player that you come to see, because there is always a possibility, he will do something unforgettable “.

Lorenzo signed a four-year contract with the MLS team which will begin to run on July 1 and, as expected, arrives as a franchise player of the institution.

NEWS | Toronto FC sign Italian National Team star Lorenzo Insigne https://t.co/pgq3Uu7PTp@Lor_Insigne | #TFCLivepic.twitter.com/OmPA67DyOY ? Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) January 8, 2022

