Moderna expects another booster dose to be needed in the fall

In the Chávez state, promises are felt with hope and skepticism

Barinas (Venezuela), Jan 7 (EFE) .- More lighting in the streets, trucks delivering water and a reduction in queues at gas stations … This is an improved version of Barinas, the birthplace of Hugo Chávez, two days after the repetition of regional elections, where citizens see between hope and skepticism improvements that could be a mirage. The repetition of the elections in the plains region was ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which annulled the results of last November 21, when the opposition Freddy Superlano won, by a narrow margin, the then candidate for reelection, Argenis Chávez, brother of the man who presided over Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013. After the real threat of being left without the Governor of Barinas, a Chavista stronghold, the ruling party focused its attention, during the campaign to repeat the elections, on improving services in record time and meet the daily and urgent needs of the electorate. And so, the Barinese recognize today that in the last month they have seen improvements in some areas, such as in the supply of fuel, going from waiting up to two days in a row, to a maximum of two hours, but they recognize that, although in the rest of Public services have seen some progress, it has not been as remarkable as in the queues to refuel. The security worker José Arroyo, 52, assures that the relief in the distribution and sale of gasoline in the entity only responds to the interests of the national government to win the elections. “Now they are putting in the gasoline because the government is interested, but wait a few days or lose and we return to the same situation, the worse it will be,” he said from the center of the capital of Barinas. For her part, Cándida Peña, a 65-year-old merchant, confesses that the distribution of drinking water has improved only in some sectors, but in others it does not arrive “as it should be.” However, she, contrary to Arroyo, maintains the hope that the improvement in the gasoline supply will be maintained over time. “Hopefully the gasoline will continue as they are doing, because in truth we suffer a lot from that, because many times we had to stay up late (sunrise), queue, endure hunger, thirst and need to buy gasoline,” he told Efe. Likewise, Marino Rojas, 50, affirmed that public services have remained the same, but in the last month he has only waited one or two hours in line to fill his motorcycle’s tank and before that it could take two days. “We motorized vehicles used to take two days to fill the queue. Now we are supplying normal, the day of the license plate (registration number), we last an hour, when not, we arrive and fill right there. In the afternoon there is no queue. That has improved, “he explained to Efe. A VEILED CAMPAIGN The electoral campaign ended on Thursday and the Barinese continued their routine this Friday, but from the entrance to the state billboards and banners with the faces of Jorge Arreaza, who promises to be the hope of the region, and the opposition candidate Claudio are seen Fermín, considered a dissident from the majority anti-Chavista bloc. There are also numerous trucks from Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) transporting gasoline and others identified as “People’s Guard”, which carry water to different communities. However, the great absentee on the billboards is the candidate for the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), Sergio Garrido, who is the replacement for Freddy Superlano after his disqualification. ALL READY FOR THE ELECTIONS The rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Tania D’Amelio, close to Chavismo, reported this Friday that 100% of the voting tables were installed in Barinas. “100% of the polling stations have been installed, in accordance with the provisions of the electoral schedule for next Sunday, January 9,” he wrote on his Twitter account. And in the same social network, the rector Roberto Picón, related to the opposition, specified that, of the installed tables, three were replaced, although he did not detail the reason for the change or the problems detected to make the decision to proceed with the replacement, a A process that, he said, was observed by NGO comptrollers accredited by the electoral body. On the other hand, he argued that the results of these elections “should be given on time, without delay or obstacles”, since “the transmission capacity (of data) has increased considerably.” “The electoral results should be given on time without delays or obstacles. I insist, no machine should go to manual because there are contingents of machines in remote centers,” Picón added. (c) EFE Agency