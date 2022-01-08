New change in the Grita México C22 of Liga MX for Pumas UNAM

The Pumas of the UNAM are one of the many victims of the new variant of the Covid-19. For this reason, his match corresponding to the first day of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament against him Deportivo Toluca at University Olympic Stadium, was postponed to Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. Mexico City.

But it is not the only change caused by the virus. Precisely because the clash with the cast of Hernán Cristante was postponed a few hours, the second presentation in the first division championship of the men’s main team of the National University Club that leads the strategist Andres Lillini, was also affected.

This was communicated by the MX League, entity that confirmed that Pumas UNAM vs. the White Roosters of Querétaro at La Corregidora Stadium, by the second date of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament, will be held next Friday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX). At least that is the intention, since due to the circumstances, the comparison is not exempt from a new alteration.

Nicolás Freire renewed his bond with Pumas

After some rumors that linked him to an Asian soccer club, Nicolas Freire renewed its contractual relationship with Pumas UNAM until 2025. This was reported by the Twitter officer of the National University Club: “Nicolas Freire 2025. Our defense has expanded its ties with our Pumas. To continue defending our colors! “

Pumas statement for subscribers

“We deeply appreciate the support they gave us last tournament Scream Mexico A21 and we wish you a great year 2022. We want to inform you that, due to the instability derived from the new wave of COVID-19 worldwide, there will be no sale of tickets as a preventive measure against possible cuts in capacity or closures in public shows. Therefore, the regular sale of tickets per game is at your disposal so that we continue to meet at our house, the University Olympic Stadium. See you at the stadium. National University Club“, reported Pumas throught social media.