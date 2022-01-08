New Razer Blade gaming laptops: features and prices

With the new Razer Blade you can play any video game no matter how demanding it may be.

Renew or die, this is something that Razer is very clear about, which is why the gaming product brand has announced a renewal of its gaming laptop family, Blade. Well, they have also been designed for content creation. These teams will be available in various configurations to try to appeal to more users. Of course, I anticipate that they are not cheap, but you also have to bear in mind that carry the latest hardware.

The announcement of these new laptops took place during CES 2022 in Las Vegas, a very important event where other brands have made an appearance. By the way, all new Blade laptops come with Windows 11 installed and will come out on sale during the first quarter of 2022. With that said, let’s look at its specs.

Razer Blade 14

This laptop has a starting price of $ 1,999.99 (we do not know the price in euros) and mount a 14 inch IPS panel, which can have a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate depending on the settings. If we focus on the resolution, the cheapest model offers 1080p, while in the rest we find a QHD screen (2560 x 1440 pixels).

Regardless of configuration, they all carry a processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 cores and 16 threads), 1 TB of storage in SSD format and 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800 MHz. The graphics card can be an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB GDDR6, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8 GB GDDR6, or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16 GB GDRR6. But what about connectivity? Well, it has two USB Type-A Gen 2 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microphone / headphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the price of the most powerful model amounts to $ 3,499.99.

Razer Blade 15

If we take a look at the 15.6-inch model, we find an IPS panel that can have these characteristics: 1080p / 360 Hz, QHD / 240 Hz or 4K. This equipment has a processor Intel Core i7-12800H (14 cores) / Intel Core i9-12900H, a 1 TB SSD and 16 GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 memory. On the latter, supports up to 64 GB of RAM.

In the graphic section, and depending on the configuration, you can take a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti, or RTX 3080 Ti. It is worth mentioning that, if we opt for the configuration carried by the RTX 3080 Ti, instead of 16 GB of RAM we find 32 GB DDR5.

Time to talk about connectivity. It has three USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2, a Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), an HDMI 2.1, a UHS-II card reader, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E and a microphone / headphone jack.

The price of this equipment goes from $ 2,499.99 to $ 3,999.99 of the most powerful model.

Razer Blade 17

Finally, let’s see what the 17.3-inch model offers. Here we find an IPS panel that can be: 1920 x 1080 pixels / 360 Hz, 2560 x 1400 pixels / 165 Hz, 2560 x 1440 pixels / 240 Hz or 3840 x 2160 pixels / 144 Hz. The processor also changes depending on the configuration, being a Intel Core i7-12800H (14 cores) or Intel Core i9-12900HK (14 cores). Everything related to graphics is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti.

The amount of RAM memory can be 16GB or 32GB 4800MHz DDR5, expandable to 64 GB. Internal storage has 1 TB in SSD format, expandable to 4 TB. At the connection level, Razer has opted for three USB 3.2 type A Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt (USB-C Gen 2), a 2.5GB Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1, a UHS-II card reader, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi -Fi 6E.

This team It is priced at $ 2,699.99 in its most basic configuration, reaching up to $ 4,299.99 for the most powerful model.

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe