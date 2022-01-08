New York collides with Times Square bowling alley in 2022, but Kovit-19 keeps the crowd small

New York Welcoming the new year, bidding for 2021, confetti and excitement spread through Times Square. New Year’s Eve Tradition returns to a city affected by the world International spread.

The New Years parade around the world, time zone by time, and thousands of New Years cheerleaders stood shoulder to shoulder, watching the 6-ton ball, nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descend upon a crowd of approximately 15,000. Visitors, the lights of the nation’s New Years Eve event, and far fewer than the tens of thousands of cheerleaders who regularly land on Hubla’s world-famous bathing plaza.

It did so as a restless nation sought to gather hope that the worst days of the epidemic were long past, despite public health officials warning Friday against rampant celebrations amid rising COVID-19 infections. of the Omigran variant.

The story continues below the ad.

The dance was closed to the public last year due to an epidemic.

Read more: Countries around the world are celebrating the New Year as they look forward to a brighter 2022

Although the crowd was small, the crowd roared as people traveled from all over to attend. Confetti is lit by electronic billboards in a light breeze on a mild winter night in New York City.

Mary González stood a few feet behind a crowd and wanted to keep her distance from anyone who unknowingly carried the virus.

“I’m glad that the year 2021 is over because it caused a lot of trouble for everyone,” said González, a visitor from Mexico City who wanted to acquire an American heritage. “We hope that 2022 will be much better than this year.”

The clock struck after midnight and the annual ball was held at the beginning of the new year, usually commemorated with champagne corks, pints, joyous warmth, and hope for the best times to come.

Left, Irene Mayor of Spain and Gerald Novel kiss while attending New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York after midnight on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The couple got engaged on Friday. (AP Photo / Craig Rudd)



Times Square is often referred to as the crossroads of the world, and city officials urged Marquez to hold a New Years Eve event to demonstrate the city’s regression amid the corona virus rebirth.

Trend stories Betty White, Hollywood icon and the Golden Girl of television, has died at the age of 99

Applications for the $ 300 Govt-19 benefit open weekly in most provinces and territories

The story continues below the ad.

But 2022 begins like the previous year: the epidemic already concealed an uncertain future.

Although some cities, such as Atlanta, have decided to cancel their own celebrations, it is doubtful that the city will be able to cancel the language this year, as the city has recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases in the days leading up to it. it.

The average number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen to 265,000 per day. New York City recorded the number of new confirmed cases, nearly 44,000, on Wednesday and Thursday, according to New York state figures.











2:02 US Covit-19 Omigron variant spread reduces New Year’s cheer





US Covit-19 Omigron variant spread reduces New Year’s cheer



Officials advised visitors to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. Organizers initially hoped more than 50,000 cheerleaders could join in, but plans were slashed due to widespread infections.

The story continues below the ad.

Rap artist and actor LL Cool J was supposed to be one of the climbers in Times Square on Friday night, but announced his departure from the event because he tested positive for COVID-19.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio, who resigned from oversight of the country’s most populous city at midnight, said the festivities in Times Square “would show the world that New York City is fighting our way.”

Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams threw the ball and soon took office in Times Square. To ensure the flexibility of the city, he previously appeared on the main stage for a time.

“It’s great when New York shows the whole country how we get back,” he said. “We show the whole world what we create. We are awesome. This is an amazing city, trust me, we are ready for a great comeback because this is New York. “

Eric Adams was sworn in as mayor of New York City on Saturday, January 1, 2022, on the eve of New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York Times Square. (AP Photo / Robert Bumstead)



That sense of hope was with ordinary people.

The story continues below the ad.

“I look back, I see this as kind of a stressful year, but it wasn’t a scary year,” said Lynn Cafarshio, who challenged the crowd to attend the festivities with her husband Pete.

As a New York City tour guide, he was unemployed for a period as the economy closed and tourism fell.

“We are excited that 2021 will end soon, but next year will be very positive,” he said.

Although the crowd was small, people gathered on the block to watch the ball drop.

Nursing student Ashley Ochoa and her boyfriend, José Avelar, traveled from Central Valley, California, especially to Times Square.

“COVID stopped me many things,” said Ochoa, “but I am here today and for that I am grateful.”