New York implements new rules for nursing home visits – Telemundo New York (47)

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new rules for nursing home visitation in the state on Friday.

Beginning Wednesday, January 12, visitors must wear “surgical” type masks and must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of the visit upon entry.

The governor also noted that 952,000 tests and 1.2 million masks will be delivered to nursing homes by the end of this week and until next week.

Friday was the first time New York reported a decline in COVID-19 cases since the first case of the Omicron variant was reported.

Meanwhile, the CDC director said the same day that she doesn’t think the United States has reached the Omicron peak yet. But that could happen sooner than expected if the numbers in New York this week are any indication of what could happen next.

Hochul reported 82,094 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, representing a decrease of a few hundred cases from a day ago and about 3,300 positives less than the single-day record of 85,476 that it reported on New Year’s Day.