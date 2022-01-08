New York investigates the death of a man who burned after the discharge of a taser

A 29-year-old man passed away last month as a result of burns suffered when police officers used the weapon after the victim had sprayed himself with disinfectant gel, a flammable product.

The New York State Attorney General is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who passed away last month as a result of burns suffered when police officers fired a taser weapon at him after the individual sprayed himself with disinfectant gel, a flammable product.

In images of a security camera made public this Friday by the Prosecutor’s Office, you can see how the man’s torso and head are immediately engulfed in flames after an officer unloads his stun gun and how the cops initially flee instead of helping him.

The event took place on October 30 within a Catskill town police station, in the state of New York, where the deceased, Jason Jones, went after the agents had responded to a call from a nearby bar, according to local media.

Transparency

The images have now been released for transparency reasons by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has taken over the investigation as a death linked to a possible case of police violence.

Jones is seen in the video, apparently drunk and very agitated, take off some of your clothes at the police station reception, and then take a large scoop of sanitizing gel and spray your head and body while agents ask him to calm down.

Subsequently, three policemen approach him, apparently with the intention of stopping him, and one of them fires his taser. The victim disappears for a moment from the image and, by the time he returns, he has head and torso covered in flames. The agents quickly escape and only return to attend to him once he has managed to put out the fire.

Related news

“Jason was unarmed, at the police station, and without threatening anyone when the police hit him with 50,000 volts of electrical current and set himself on fire,” Kevin A. Luibrand, a lawyer representing the Union, told the Times Union. family of the deceased. “Instead of helping Jason, the police ran out of the room, closed the door and let him burn,” added the lawyer.

Jones was taken to a hospital and finally passed away on December 15 after being on a ventilator for a month and a half.