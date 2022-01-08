New York Met Opera returns to the National Auditorium

The 2021-2022 season of the program Live from the New York Met will offer a special screening of “The Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, this Saturday, January 8 at 11:55 am on the giant screen of the National Auditorium.

Through a statement, the venue reported that it is the production of Julie Taymor with the voices of Ying Huang (Pamina), Matthew Polenzani (Tamino), Nathan Gunn (Papageno), Erika Miklósa (Queen of the Night) and René Pape (Sarastro).

This shortened English version of Mozart’s opera, now presented as an encore, was originally broadcast by the Met in December 2006, under the orchestral direction of James Levine, and inaugurated the Live in HD series of broadcasts. At that time, this fairy tale that Julie Taymor (winner of the tony award for the musical “The Lion King”) was celebrated by the audience for his humor and for the use of puppets.



Photo: Courtesy Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera

Inscribed in the genre of “singspiel” (opera with dialogue parts), “The Magic Flute” is one of the seven operas composed by Mozart in his mature period and perhaps the most open to conversion to a more accessible and universal language.

The story revolves around Prince Tamino who, being chased by a snake, enters the territory of the Queen of the Night, who offers him her daughter’s hand if he frees her from the kidnapping of the evil Sarastro. So together with Papageno, the birdcatcher, they go into Sarastro’s territory to fight him, but they realize that the bad guy is actually the queen.



Photo: Courtesy Metropolitan Opera

“Live from the Met in New York: ‘The Magic Flute'” will be screened next Saturday, January 8 at 11:55 am at the National Auditorium (Reforma 50, Bosque de Chapultepec). Approximate duration: 1 hour 42 minutes.

The season will continue on Saturday 22 with the re-release of “Cinderella”, by Jules Massenet; On January 29, a new production of Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi will be broadcast. On March 12, programming resumes with Richard Strauss’ rerun of Ariadna en Naxos; on March 29 the new production of “Don Carlos” by Verdi will be seen.

