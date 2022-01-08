New York says goodbye to 2021 with a celebration reduced by the covid-19 | International | News

The celebration in Times Square was smaller than usual due to the astronomical spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

New York said goodbye to the year 2021 with a celebration in Times Square lower than usual due to the astronomical spike in cases of covid-19Although the confetti, the lights, the music and the good wishes were not lacking, including those of the new mayor who was inaugurated just after midnight.

New York refuses to cancel its Times Square New Years Eve celebration

The people in the observation pens are showered with confetti on them after midnight in Times Square on New Years Day in New York. EFE / EPA / SARAH YENESEL

Photo: EFE

Only 15,000 people – usually almost 60,000 – were able to access the iconic square to see closely the descent of the famous ball of colored crystals of more than 5,300 kilos that hangs over one of its skyscrapers, but they had to meet new requirements, of complete vaccination and mask, which were added to the safety protocols.

Those who attended the New Year’s Eve party in the Big Apple were the foresight who armed themselves with patience, since the Police allowed entry to the completely fenced enclosure from 3 in the afternoon and does not allow carrying large backpacks, folding chairs , umbrellas or alcohol with which to toast, or alleviate the low temperatures.

CNN host Richard Quest dressed up as the Statue of Liberty to celebrate the new year in Times Square on New Years Eve in New York. EFE / EPA / SARAH YENESEL

Photo: EFE

The reward has been to be part of the public on the 50th anniversary of “New Years Rockin ‘Eve”, the most watched program on December 31st on US televisions, in which despite the list of stars has been more lackluster than at other times due to the lack of pop divas and last minute cancellations.

In the absence of stars like Jennifer Lopez, who performed last year in front of a small group of essential workers, tonight the Colombian reggaeton Karol G, the veteran rock band Journey and the singer KT Tunstall have taken the stage, while it has caused rapper LL Cool J, the most anticipated, drops for being infected with covid-19.

A couple in the observation pens get engaged after midnight in Times Square on New Years Day in New York. EFE / EPA / SARAH YENESEL

Photo: EFE

New York, which in recent days has smashed records of covid-19 cases due to the omicron variant, has remained firm with its celebration in front of other large cities in the country such as Los Angeles, Atlanta and San Francisco, whose authorities decided to cancel some of its most massive events.

This Friday, the state of New York reported more than 76,500 new cases detected in 24 hours, of which almost 44,000 corresponded to the great city, which has affected numerous public services, with suspensions of several subway lines and permits New Year’s Eve canceled in the police force due to lack of personnel.

American rapper Ja Rule (R) and American singer Ashanti (L) perform in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York. Photo: EFE

“We want to show that we are moving forward, and show the world that New York City is struggling to get out of this,” outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, given the growing fear of contagion at the New Year’s Eve party, ensuring that the combination of vaccines, masks and distance would be effective.

However, the president of the Times Square Alliance, which brings together businesses in the area and organizes the event, Tom Harris, acknowledged to the local channel ABC7 that on a normal day there can be up to 270,000 people at the “crossroads of the world” without that it is known if they are vaccinated or not and without the obligation to wear a mask outdoors.

After hours of entertainment and cold, after midnight, the new councilor, Eric Adams – who carried a portrait of his late mother, for whom he feels veneration -, was sworn in before the crowd gathered in Times Square, a place that he considered symbolic for the city and epicenter of “excitement, renewal and hope for the future”, while acknowledging that it faces a “difficult period”.