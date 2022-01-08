Newcastle confirm first major signing for promising new Premier League project

2022-01-07
After almost three years in the Atlético de Madrid, the defender Kieran trippier was announced this Friday as a new player of the Newcastle and it becomes the first great signing of the new project of the English team, which was bought at the end of 2021 by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
“Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Kieran Trippier. From Atlético de Madrid we wish him the best of success in this new professional stage ”, announced the mattress team through their social networks.
The winger played 86 games with the red-and-white elastic, in which he gave 11 assists, being one of those who was proclaimed league champion last season and was key to Simeone on the right side of the defense.
Trippier joins the discipline of Newcastle, which starts a new project in the Premier League, so the player returns to England, where he has already played for Barnsley, Manchester City, Burnley and Tottenham.
“Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of English full-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético de Madrid. The 31-year-old has agreed to the terms of a two-and-a-half-year contract and becomes the first signing of coach Eddie Howe, ”the English club posted. According Sky Sports, the ‘Magpies’ will pay the Athletic about 14 million euros for the transfer of the player.
Trippier He was “delighted” to sign for him Newcastle in his first words as a new reinforcement of the entity. “I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I realized the interest of Newcastle, having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew that was where I wanted to go,” he acknowledged.
“I am aware that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I know well the demands of the Premier League and I know how incredible this club is, with very talented players. I can’t wait to start and I’m excited ”, concluded the Briton.