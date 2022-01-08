Newcastle confirm first major signing for promising new Premier League project

2022-01-07

After almost three years in the Atlético de Madrid, the defender Kieran trippier was announced this Friday as a new player of the Newcastle and it becomes the first great signing of the new project of the English team, which was bought at the end of 2021 by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Kieran Trippier. From Atlético de Madrid we wish him the best of success in this new professional stage ”, announced the mattress team through their social networks.

The winger played 86 games with the red-and-white elastic, in which he gave 11 assists, being one of those who was proclaimed league champion last season and was key to Simeone on the right side of the defense.

Trippier joins the discipline of Newcastle, which starts a new project in the Premier League, so the player returns to England, where he has already played for Barnsley, Manchester City, Burnley and Tottenham.