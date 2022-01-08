Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child with his fifth wife Riko Shibata

Admin 51 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage He’s ready to be a father for the third time, as his wife, Riko Shibata, is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child together.

The news was officially confirmed by the couple’s representative, who told People: “Future parents are euphoric!”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Chris Noth Eliminated From “And Just Like That” End Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

The images of Chris Noth’s character recorded for the end of the season of “And …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved