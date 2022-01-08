Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child with his fifth wife Riko Shibata

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage He’s ready to be a father for the third time, as his wife, Riko Shibata, is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child together.

The news was officially confirmed by the couple’s representative, who told People: “Future parents are euphoric!”

Cage is already the father of two children, Weston, 31 years old, and Kal-El, 16, from her previous relationships while it’s Shibata’s first pregnancy.

The couple share a huge 30-year gap between them, and Cage, 57, married Shibata, 27, in a “Very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” in February of last year.

Cage was married to Patricia arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa marie presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice kim from 2004 to 2016.

Nicolás Cage walks down the street with his wife Riko Shibata

“It’s true, and we are very happy”she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

They made their red carpet debut in July 2021, at the film’s premiere. Pig from Cage and then they appeared on the cover of the magazine Flaunt in October 2021.