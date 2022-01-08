Nicolás Castillo warned Necaxa and surprised Club América fans

After leaving Club América, Nicolás Castillo warned Necaxa fans about his imminent return to Liga MX.

January 07, 2022 12:37 hs

Nicolás Castillo became one of the reinforcements of the hierarchy that Pablo Guede most awaited in Necaxa after his time at Juventude in Brazil and took advantage of his separation from Club América to hire him.

The Chilean striker faces a new challenge in his career, which is to re-prioritize his image again in Mexico, waiting to once again become a valuable footballer after his thrombosis problem in the 2020 Clausura Tournament.

Finally, in a story on his Instagram profile, the former Catholic University player ended up sending a strong message to fans of the Ray and that surprised Club América.

“Tomorrow we begin,” he wrote in the publication along with an image in which he is in the city of Juárez waiting to debut with the Mexican institution and thus conclude his stage in the entity of The Eagles.

For his part, Guede has not yet confirmed whether Castillo will start the match against Fc Juárez del Tuca Ferretti, but he will keep the Chilean striker serene so that he can once again be part of the games with great quality.

During his time at Juventude, Castillo was only present in two games in which he added a handful of minutes and did not agree with his coach, so he decided to erase him from the scene.